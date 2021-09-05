Zacks: Brokerages Expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) will post sales of $47.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.90 million. Independent Bank posted sales of $58.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $193.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.00 million to $195.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $180.25 million, with estimates ranging from $178.30 million to $182.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 18.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IBCP shares. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Independent Bank stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.63. The stock had a trading volume of 42,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 33.20%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 6.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 85.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 78,873 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 24.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 46,338 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 488.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 174,458 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 97,642.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

