Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.00. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Intellicheck in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Intellicheck in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the second quarter worth $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter worth $84,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter worth $117,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intellicheck stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.57. The company had a trading volume of 93,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,024. Intellicheck has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $15.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $160.52 million, a PE ratio of -285.67 and a beta of 1.86.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

