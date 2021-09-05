Zacks: Brokerages Expect Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Purple Biotech’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Purple Biotech.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.07. The company had a trading volume of 87,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,615. Purple Biotech has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $131.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPBT. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Purple Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Purple Biotech by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 90,135 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Purple Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $2,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Ltd. is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in drug development. It operates through two segments: Oncology, and Pain & Hypertension. The Oncology segment includes NT219, a therapeutic candidate which is a small molecule that targets two signal transduction pathways which are involved in the development of cancer drug resistance mechanisms, and which is currently in the late pre-clinical stage of development.

