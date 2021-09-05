Zacks: Brokerages Expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Skechers U.S.A. reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Skechers U.S.A..

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Skechers U.S.A. stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.03. 735,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,084. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.69. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $488,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $40,169.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,741 shares of company stock worth $690,250. 25.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,457,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $561,311,000 after purchasing an additional 476,602 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 13.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $267,422,000 after purchasing an additional 745,825 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,227,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,617,000 after acquiring an additional 108,096 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 48.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,123,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,567,000 after acquiring an additional 689,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skechers U.S.A. (SKX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.