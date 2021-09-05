Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.33. Vera Bradley posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.61 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

In other news, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 132.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 14.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.18. 416,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,877. The company has a market cap of $346.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.83. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $13.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

