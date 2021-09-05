Zacks: Brokerages Expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.13. Welbilt posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Welbilt’s quarterly revenue was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBT. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. William Blair cut shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CL King cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welbilt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

Shares of NYSE WBT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.55. 558,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average is $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88 and a beta of 2.47. Welbilt has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $25.19.

In other news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $361,149.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,815,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,539,000 after buying an additional 244,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,497,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,589,000 after buying an additional 972,811 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,692,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,001,000 after buying an additional 5,266,361 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,700,000 after buying an additional 24,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 252.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,853,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

