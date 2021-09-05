Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $704.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report sales of $704.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $692.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $716.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported sales of $719.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year sales of $2.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZION. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.24.

NASDAQ ZION traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,613. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,377,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,539,000 after buying an additional 69,650 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at about $637,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,060,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

