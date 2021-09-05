Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) to Hold

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Hills Corporation is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. They serve natural gas and electric utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. “

Get Black Hills alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $71.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.38. Black Hills has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $72.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Black Hills news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $67,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,080. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the second quarter worth $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 36.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Hills (BKH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.