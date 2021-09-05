Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It offers vehicle tracking services for the consumer and commercial vehicle market worldwide. Mix’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency and security. The Company’s products includes Trailer Tracking, MiX Rovi, Beam-e, Matrix MX3, Matrix MX2, Matrix MX1, FM Tracer (FM3316i), FM Protector/MiX 3000, FM-Web, MiX Insight Analyser, Matrix Internet Tracking, MiX DriveTime, MiX Mobile, MiX Track, FM Wireless Kit, FM Voice Kit and FM Sat Comms. MiX Telematics Limited is based in Midrand, South Africa. “

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MIXT has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

MiX Telematics stock opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $318.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.85. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.02.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.07 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Equities research analysts expect that MiX Telematics will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.0687 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in MiX Telematics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in MiX Telematics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MiX Telematics by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiX Telematics (MIXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.