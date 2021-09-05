Zacks Investment Research Lowers Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get Experian alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EXPGY. BNP Paribas cut Experian from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Experian from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of EXPGY opened at $44.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Experian has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.71. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

About Experian

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Experian (EXPGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.