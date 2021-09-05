Zacks Investment Research Lowers First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First United Corporation is a one-bank holding company with two non-bank subsidiaries. “

Get First United alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FUNC. Raymond James began coverage on First United in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded First United from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

FUNC opened at $18.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.98. The company has a market cap of $122.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.03. First United has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). First United had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First United will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.56%.

In other First United news, Director Christy Dipietro bought 3,000 shares of First United stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $54,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,277 shares of company stock valued at $131,377. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First United by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First United by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in First United by 1.6% during the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 72,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First United by 66.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First United by 7.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

About First United

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First United (FUNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.