Zacks Investment Research Lowers Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

GECC stock opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.57 million, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.04. Great Elm Capital has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $4.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 million. Great Elm Capital had a net margin of 56.42% and a return on equity of 8.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Great Elm Capital will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 14.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 130,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital by 2.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

