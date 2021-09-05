Zacks Investment Research Lowers Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) to Hold

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

Shares of SCM opened at $12.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.90. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $13.75.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 61.55% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 257,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 17,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

