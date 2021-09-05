Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) CEO Sells $3,501,990.80 in Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) CEO Ying Du sold 24,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $3,501,990.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,410,570.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ying Du also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Ying Du sold 28,443 shares of Zai Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $4,165,761.78.

On Monday, August 2nd, Ying Du sold 84,894 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total value of $12,272,276.64.

On Thursday, July 1st, Ying Du sold 83,858 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.70, for a total value of $14,733,850.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $145.57 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a twelve month low of $72.42 and a twelve month high of $193.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.01.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -7.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zai Lab by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 5.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 13.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 17.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

ZLAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

