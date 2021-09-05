Zenswap Network Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $71.00 (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Zenswap Network Token has a total market capitalization of $28,290.66 and $71.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenswap Network Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zenswap Network Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00064877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00015501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.19 or 0.00126300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $417.24 or 0.00820943 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00047569 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Coin Profile

ZNT is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Zenswap Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenswap Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenswap Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zenswap Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenswap Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.