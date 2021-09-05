Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $280.76 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will report $280.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $268.05 million and the highest is $295.51 million. Zumiez reported sales of $250.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.85 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 102.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS.

ZUMZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In other Zumiez news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $120,009.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $104,261.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,797 shares of company stock valued at $537,896. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 404.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 7,631.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZUMZ traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.01. 350,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,347. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average is $44.58. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.74.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

