-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.16). JetBlue Airways reported earnings per share of ($1.75) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 95.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.88). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. The company’s revenue was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.02) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $31,092.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at $47,099.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,789 shares of company stock valued at $110,093. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 11.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,407,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,626,000 after acquiring an additional 144,550 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 97.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,210 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 6.4% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2,500.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,888,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,907,545. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.62. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

