$0.24 EPS Expected for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.33. Primo Water also reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%.

PRMW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

PRMW stock opened at $17.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 13,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $242,804.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,373,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,315,830. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 109,157 shares of company stock worth $1,945,104 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Primo Water by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,974,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236,125 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth $44,860,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Primo Water by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,285,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,978 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new position in Primo Water during the 1st quarter worth $32,228,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter valued at about $23,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

