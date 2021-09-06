$0.26 EPS Expected for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.28. Enerpac Tool Group reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPAC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerpac Tool Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

Enerpac Tool Group stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.52. 205,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,433. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,025.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

