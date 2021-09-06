$0.33 EPS Expected for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.34. Kite Realty Group Trust reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRG. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

KRG traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.78. 542,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,342. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.46. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $23.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

