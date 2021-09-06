$0.46 EPS Expected for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.49. Air Transport Services Group posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 7.66%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.43 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.86.

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $26.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.59. Air Transport Services Group has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amazon com Inc boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 1,567.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amazon com Inc now owns 14,428,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,562,897 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,735,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,928,000 after acquiring an additional 689,623 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,367,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,684,000 after buying an additional 97,794 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,959,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,751,000 after buying an additional 1,142,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,629,000 after buying an additional 75,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

