-$0.47 EPS Expected for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) will report earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Oak Street Health posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 213.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oak Street Health.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSH. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.69.

Shares of OSH stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,475. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.21.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,364,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,373,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,288,676.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $10,661,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,087,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,067,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 969,230 shares of company stock valued at $54,547,267 over the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oak Street Health (OSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.