$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Ciena posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.41 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

CIEN stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,456,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Ciena has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $291,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $174,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,849 shares of company stock worth $2,935,997. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $143,471,000 after acquiring an additional 545,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,110,000 after acquiring an additional 65,280 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

