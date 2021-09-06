$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will announce sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Terex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $955.00 million and the highest is $1.11 billion. Terex reported sales of $765.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full year sales of $3.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Terex.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.12 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Terex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.56.

NYSE:TEX traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.02. 529,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,077. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Terex in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

See Also: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terex (TEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.