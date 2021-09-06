$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) will post $1.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Howmet Aerospace posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year sales of $5.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $5.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

NYSE:HWM traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $31.37. 1,411,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,181,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 1.93. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

