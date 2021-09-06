$1.35 EPS Expected for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $1.26. ResMed posted earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $7.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ResMed.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.67.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 10,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.73, for a total transaction of $3,024,653.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,758,433.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.12, for a total value of $367,467.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,865,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,023 shares of company stock worth $13,116,612. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ResMed by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,350,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ResMed by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in ResMed by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of ResMed by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RMD traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $295.80. 245,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,776. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.37. ResMed has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $296.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.52%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ResMed (RMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.