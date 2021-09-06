$1.52 EPS Expected for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the lowest is $1.36. Merck & Co., Inc. posted earnings of $1.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.08 to $6.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $77.26. 6,630,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,188,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $86.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

