$1.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.80 billion and the lowest is $1.79 billion. Hanesbrands reported sales of $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year sales of $6.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $6.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.99 billion to $7.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HBI shares. TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

HBI opened at $19.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.36. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

