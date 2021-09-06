10,000 Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Bought by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,950,000 after purchasing an additional 804,186 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 495.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 915,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,964,000 after acquiring an additional 762,098 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 31.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,843,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,805,000 after acquiring an additional 444,344 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at $21,539,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,375,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LW opened at $63.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 2,151 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LW. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

