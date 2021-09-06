$112.52 Million in Sales Expected for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) will report sales of $112.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $106.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $119.04 million. Bassett Furniture Industries posted sales of $91.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year sales of $454.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $428.65 million to $481.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $466.22 million, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $487.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.25. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $124.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.21 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of BSET stock opened at $21.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.19 and its 200-day moving average is $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.86. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSET. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $571,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 731.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 111,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $629,000. 59.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

