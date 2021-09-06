11,323 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $207.38 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $217.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.06.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Citigroup cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.79.

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

