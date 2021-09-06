130,000 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Purchased by Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,434,000. Snowflake accounts for about 2.1% of Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Snowflake by 47.1% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 18,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Level Four Financial LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 69.0% during the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 20.8% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNOW. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research set a $264.62 price objective on Snowflake and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.36.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.33, for a total transaction of $14,870,338.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 41,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.14, for a total value of $10,165,856.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,079,363 shares of company stock worth $291,890,849. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $310.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,634,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,283,486. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.64.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.