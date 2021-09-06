1,322 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Autodesk by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 280 shares of the software company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $288.75 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.83 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.11.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

