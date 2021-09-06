1,375 Shares in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Alexander’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 865.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Alexander’s by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 34.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALX opened at $257.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a current ratio of 10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.65. Alexander’s, Inc. has a one year low of $233.70 and a one year high of $308.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

