170,153 Shares in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Purchased by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 170,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WOOF. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $1,554,022,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $88,574,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $81,274,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $67,670,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter worth about $60,587,000. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WOOF opened at $21.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.43. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.86 and a twelve month high of $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.15.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.21.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

