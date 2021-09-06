$18.43 Million in Sales Expected for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to report sales of $18.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.06 million to $18.96 million. WhiteHorse Finance reported sales of $16.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year sales of $73.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.87 million to $75.61 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $74.85 million, with estimates ranging from $72.05 million to $77.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 70.65%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WHF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $15.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.51. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 887,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 3.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 27.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 163,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 34,824 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 116.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 66,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 35,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.