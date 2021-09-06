199,598 Shares in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 199,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,554,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 8.42% of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 746.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 34,284 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 70.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 19,955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 72.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 13,471 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 504.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 57.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PYZ opened at $90.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.97 and its 200-day moving average is $86.58. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $53.50 and a 12-month high of $96.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

