$2.34 EPS Expected for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will announce earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.53. Stryker reported earnings per share of $2.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year earnings of $9.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $9.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.34 to $10.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.70.

NYSE:SYK traded down $1.03 on Monday, hitting $276.65. The stock had a trading volume of 648,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,729. The company has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker has a 52 week low of $194.64 and a 52 week high of $280.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.82 and its 200 day moving average is $255.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $165,067,000 after purchasing an additional 22,971 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 10.3% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

