$20.22 Million in Sales Expected for ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) to announce $20.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.76 million. ReneSola posted sales of $9.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 107.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full-year sales of $93.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.39 million to $94.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $130.81 million, with estimates ranging from $117.40 million to $153.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. ReneSola had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on SOL shares. Sidoti started coverage on ReneSola in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Shares of ReneSola stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.09. 746,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,515. ReneSola has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $35.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 2.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOL. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter worth $242,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 1st quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in ReneSola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

