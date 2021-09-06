$24.85 Million in Sales Expected for Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) will announce sales of $24.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.70 million. Level One Bancorp reported sales of $25.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full-year sales of $100.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $100.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $94.00 million, with estimates ranging from $92.00 million to $96.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Level One Bancorp.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 25.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 738,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,035,000 after acquiring an additional 65,793 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 129,496 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 395,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 344,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 127,119 shares during the period. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,415,000. 40.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEVL stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.30. 345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,099. Level One Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.27. The company has a market cap of $216.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.76%.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Level One Bancorp (LEVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.