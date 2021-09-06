2,495 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 370.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 54.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,500,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,592 shares of company stock worth $3,039,219 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $195.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.46. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. TheStreet cut shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

