2,906 Shares in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Graco by 503.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco stock opened at $78.56 on Monday. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.22 and a twelve month high of $80.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.