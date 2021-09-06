$3.00 EPS Expected for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will report earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.17 to $3.42. Williams-Sonoma reported earnings of $2.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year earnings of $13.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.69 to $14.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $15.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

In related news, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total transaction of $4,654,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,434.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total value of $898,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,283.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,950 shares of company stock valued at $13,589,675 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,831,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,250,221,000 after acquiring an additional 59,520 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,311,431,000 after acquiring an additional 701,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $389,868,000 after purchasing an additional 71,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 976,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,845,000 after purchasing an additional 82,465 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $179.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.95. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $81.76 and a 12 month high of $204.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

