$3.80 EPS Expected for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to post $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.70 and the highest is $3.92. Parker-Hannifin posted earnings of $3.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year earnings of $17.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.71 to $17.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $18.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.33 to $19.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PH has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth approximately $266,947,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,350,000 after purchasing an additional 549,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,188,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,853,000 after purchasing an additional 479,090 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,384,000 after purchasing an additional 461,213 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $126,186,000. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PH opened at $289.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $192.25 and a twelve month high of $324.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $301.94 and its 200 day moving average is $305.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

