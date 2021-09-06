32,691 Shares in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Acquired by Bbva USA

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of RPC by 15.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in RPC by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in RPC by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,909,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 718,908 shares during the last quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC bought a new stake in RPC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $550,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in RPC by 24.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 187,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 36,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RES opened at $4.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $869.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.08. RPC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $7.43.

In other RPC news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $849,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,428,949.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 850,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,783,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RPC

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

