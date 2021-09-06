$356.78 Million in Sales Expected for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to announce sales of $356.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hexcel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $365.20 million and the lowest is $344.60 million. Hexcel posted sales of $286.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HXL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 855,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,490,000 after buying an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter worth about $1,029,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 85.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter.

HXL stock opened at $56.50 on Monday. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

