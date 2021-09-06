$358.67 Million in Sales Expected for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) will post $358.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Premier’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $340.00 million and the highest is $392.15 million. Premier reported sales of $346.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.30 million. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

In other news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Premier during the second quarter valued at $1,634,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its position in Premier by 10.0% during the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 235,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 21,510 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Premier by 14.2% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Premier during the first quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Premier during the first quarter valued at $80,000. 62.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PINC traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.93. The stock had a trading volume of 296,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,923. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.25. Premier has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $38.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

