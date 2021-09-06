41,240 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Acquired by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 41,240 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 58 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. Citigroup raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $787,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,134 shares of company stock worth $3,705,937 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $78.20 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $97.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 146.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.70.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

