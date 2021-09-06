4,265 Shares in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

Shares of SDOG opened at $53.01 on Monday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.