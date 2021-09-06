4,265 Shares in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2021

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of SDOG opened at $53.01 on Monday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.59.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.