$49.76 Million in Sales Expected for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will post $49.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.00 million and the highest is $51.02 million. Preferred Bank posted sales of $45.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year sales of $193.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $188.20 million to $196.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $207.73 million, with estimates ranging from $195.90 million to $217.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Preferred Bank.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). Preferred Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 15.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Preferred Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Preferred Bank by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $383,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFBC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.27. The stock had a trading volume of 48,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $69.44. The firm has a market cap of $952.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

Further Reading: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Preferred Bank (PFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.